18-Year-Old Shooting Victim Dies after Officers Find Him in Fairfield Yard

Posted 3:51 PM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:50PM, September 29, 2019

Michael Ruben Russo, 23 (Photo by the Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD — Police tracked down a suspected gunman Saturday in Fairfield after an 18-year-old man was shot and later died at a local hospital.

The Fairfield Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers went to Clay Street near Travis Boulevard where they found a local teenager who had been shot in a front yard.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect, who was quickly found in the area. The firearm investigators believe was used in the shooting was also found.

By Sunday, the police department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Michael Ruben Russo.

Investigators say Russo targeted the 18-year-old man, whom he knew.

The police department will meet with the Solano County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the deadly shooting.

