Homeless Campers Forced Out of Manteca Park During Renovations

MANTECA -- Just two weeks ago, some of the homeless in Manteca were camped out at Library Park.

“I've experienced driving up, seeing them laying around with tents and carts everywhere,” said Cindy Narducci.

“We don’t play in this beautiful, little park here because they found needles and syringes and paraphernalia and whatnot. It's horrible,” said Sandi Gulbronson.

The small park sits directly across the parking lot from the Manteca Public Library.

Gulbronson said the problem had gotten so bad she started cutting back her visits to the park and the library.

“I walk in, I pick up my books, I walk out. I don't want to browse anymore. I don't want to bring my grandkids here. It's preventing me from using this wonderful library,” she told FOX40.

The city closed the park for the last 10 days for renovations and re-opened it Saturday.

The closure forced the homeless who had set up camp out of the park.

“It's really nice right now. No, it looks really good,” Narducci said.

Monica Mendoza said now that the park is clean, she's hoping it stays that way for the upcoming Pumpkin Fair.

“This park hosts community events and sometimes when we post about community events, the replies are, ‘We don't want to go to the homeless park,’” Mendoza told FOX40. “And it's not the homeless park, it's the community's park and it belongs to us. It belongs to all of us.”

Mendoza said she hopes the city can come up with a solution to keep homeless people from camping out at the park.

