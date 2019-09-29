Navy Sailor Dies after Fall Aboard Carrier Near San Diego

CORONADO (AP) — Military officials say a Navy sailor died after a fall aboard an aircraft carrier at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the 21-year-old man fell from an aircraft elevator on the USS Nimitz late Friday. He died at a hospital early Saturday.

The Navy twitter feed, flynavy, later identified him as Logistics Specialist Seaman Juan José Garcia-Herrera from Chicago.

The Nimitz sailor who passed away September 28 was Logistics Specialist Seaman Juan José Garcia-Herrera, 21, a native of Chicago. The crew mourns the loss of their shipmate and memorial plans are pending. pic.twitter.com/83KwoFkf11 — flynavy (@flynavy) September 30, 2019

The accident is under investigation.

Nimitz spokesman Ensign Bill Petkovski tells the Navy Times that the crew was making a port visit in San Diego following “routine operations” when the accident occurred.

The Nimitz left its Bremerton, Washington, homeport on Sept. 16 to conduct pre-deployment training off the California coast.