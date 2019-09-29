People Stunned by Sight of Tornado Ripping Through Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOLO COUNTY -- It was a shocking sight for many people living, working and driving in Davis.

“So, we're having our happy hour go on the patio and a big gust of wind came and knocked over all the drinks and knocked over a couple of chairs,” said Wildhorse Golf Club employee Emma Dean.

Dean was working her normal Saturday evening shift when she saw the tornado firsthand.

“Out of nowhere a woman just said, ‘There it is,’” Dean explained. “And just left of the driving range we could just see a big brown ... and just debris that had to be huge just spinning around and falling to the ground.”

Micheal Thomas, the director of golf at the club, said winds from the tornado knocked down tree branches all along the golf course.

“The patio furniture was probably about 100 yards out the parking lot as well that way. So the wind gust was tremendous,” he told FOX40.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado and multiple gustnadoes touched down in two separate areas in Yolo County.

The gustnadoes were seen near westbound Interstate 80 in the area of Highway 113, which is near the University of California, Davis campus.

“Usually we get earthquakes, mudslides, and to see this, it's something new,” said Iling Hao, who was visiting the campus from Los Angeles.

While many said seeing the tornado was exciting, they were grateful there was not much damage this time around.

“Luckily, everybody is safe and no one was harmed,” Hao said.

The National Weather Service said there was no serious damage left behind by the tornado.