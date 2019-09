SACRAMENTO — A motorcyclist died after crashing Sunday night in the Willow Creek neighborhood of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department reports no one else was involved in the deadly crash on West El Camino Avenue and Orchard Lane.

Major collision investigators responded the scene late Sunday night but the police department has not said what led up to the motorcyclist’s death.

Police have not identified the motorcyclist.

#BREAKING: Sac PD is investigating a solo motorcycle crash near West El Camino Ave and Orchard Lane in Sacramento. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/QrW8yFeZru — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) September 30, 2019

This is a developing story.