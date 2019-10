RIO LINDA — Three dogs died Monday in a house fire in Rio Linda.

Around 4 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported flames were spreading through a home on West 2nd Street, between West Elkhorn Boulevard and West M Street.

Firefighters did not find anyone else inside the house after knocking down the fire, according to Metro Fire.

It’s unknown what led to the dogs’ deaths and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.