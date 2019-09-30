Car Theft Suspect Arrested Twice In One Day In Davis

DAVIS — A suspect in Davis was arrested twice on Sunday for theft of numerous items, including a bike and a car. The man was one of two suspects arrested in a string of crimes that began early Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post on the City of Davis Police Department page, a night shift officer saw a male cyclist riding without a headlight on Temple Drive at 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning. The man was carrying a black case and quickly ditched both the case and the bicycle after seeing the officer, ran into a nearby driveway and tried to hide behind a parked car.

After back-up was called, officers say they found the man and another person quietly sitting down in a driveway trying to hide from view. Next to the suspects, officers found a pair of gloves, two Honda keys and a full backpack. The items in the backpack and the bicycle were all determined to be stolen. Davis PD arrested both suspects and booked them into the Yolo County jail. Officers also located the suspects’ car, a black Dodge, parked nearby on Temple Drive near Raintree Place.

Later that night, officials say the same black Dodge was stopped for rolling through a stop sign. The driver identified himself as one of the suspects who had been taken to jail earlier that morning. A further investigation revealed that one of the arrested suspects had lied to officers about his true identity which resulted with him being additionally charged with a felony count of false impersonation.

That same day, Davis PD took a burglary and stolen vehicle report in south Davis where two Honda keys had been stolen. Officers determined the suspects used the keys to steal a Honda from the driveway and tracked down the stolen Honda, which was parked near where the black Dodge was originally found. The stolen Honda and keys were identified by the owner and returned.

One of the items in the backpack was found to have been stolen from a car on Myrtle Place. The bicycle was stolen from a home on Balsam Place. Officers believe the remaining items are also stolen but have yet to find their owners. The items, pictured below, include a black case containing near new red jumper cables, a light blue Polo Sport backpack which contained a pair of gray women’s pants, Ziploc bags of loose change and other items, and an Amazonian clay beauty product in its box. If these items belong to you, please contact Davis PD and reference case# 19-4087.