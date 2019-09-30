Davis Considers Options for Natalie Corona Memorial

DAVIS — City leaders in Davis are considering ideas for a lasting memorial to honor fallen police officer Natalie Corona.
Corona was shot and killed while responding to a crash in January.
Over the last six months, the city’s memorial committee has come up with three ideas for a Natalie Corona memorial. All of them involve Central Park in Davis.
One would be to restore the park’s splash pad in Corona’s honor, the second idea is to place a monument in the park and the third idea is to rename Central Park to Natalie Corona Central Park.
The committee is now seeking a final round of community input.