Davis Considers Options for Natalie Corona Memorial

DAVIS -- Her life was taken in an instant, however, the question of how to honor fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona still has no answer.

Although, it now appears the ultimate decision will one day show up at Davis’ Central Park.

Corona was shot and killed while responding to a crash in January.

After six months of tossing around ideas and gathering public input, the Davis Police Department is once again reaching out to the community, offering three options they say stand out above the rest.

One would be to restore the park's splash pad in Corona's honor, the second idea is to place a monument in the park and the third idea is to rename Central Park to Natalie Corona Central Park.

Resident Linda Heckert said regardless of how it’s done, the popular park will be a perfect location.

“A lot of people that live in the suburbs of Davis these days come to a lot of the events that happened at Central Park,” she told FOX40.

If you live in Davis, the police department wants to hear from you too. The committee is now seeking a final round of community input and they put a survey up online explaining the options.