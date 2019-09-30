Local Renters are Feeling the Stress of Rising Rent Prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON - The rising cost of rent for apartments is nothing new in California, but renters in Stockton and Sacramento saw some of the biggest rate increases across the country.

That's according to a recently released study from Apartment Guide.

"The rent has really gone up high since even like probably 2018 to now. It's increasingly getting higher and higher," said Ted Guerrero, a renter who moved into The Pavilions Apartments in Stockton six months ago.

Guerrero said back when he was apartment hunting, he noticed rent had skyrocketed.

"It's been really super high. I mean, so you really have to budget now for your finances and stuff like that," Guerrero said.

He isn't the only one feeling the effects. According to Apartment Guide, Stockton came in at number two on the top 10 list of cities with the highest apartment rent increases, rising nearly 25% since this time last year. Sacramento came in at number 10 with a nearly 11% rent increase.

Sierra Rodriguez lives at another apartment complex across town and said after paying rent, there's not much left for her family.

"It's crazy. You don't get much for what you're paying. It's insane," she said. "Definitely around the first of the month is pretty stressful, having to cut back a lot of things."

Apartment Guide claims the average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Stockton is now $1,350.

The apartment website states there are a number of Bay Area renters who have been priced out of their market and are now moving here.

"Our incomes aren't as high, obviously, as the people in San Francisco and the Bay Area," Rodriguez said. "So, it's forcing us to have to get roommates and maybe move back in with parents or, you know, change our situation to be able to afford it."

Renters told FOX40 they're worried about another rent hike when their current leases are up.

"I definitely won't be able to afford it if they go up 25% again. There's no way," Rodriguez said.