Meteorologists: Tornadoes in Sacramento Region are More Common Than People Think

DAVIS — The National Weather Service says an EF0 tornado touched down Saturday in Davis.

Meteorologists say it touched down in a remote, rural area and no one was injured, but it’s a reminder for people to be prepared.

“The trees behind us were just going crazy with the wind,” neighbor Chris Clements said. “It’s something that obviously doesn’t happen too often here in California, so we didn’t know what to expect. The kids were all like, ‘We have to shelter in place.'”

The National Weather Service says tornadoes are more common in Northern California than one would think.

“For Californian standards, we are the Tornado Alley of California,” NWS meteorologist Michelle Mead said.

Mead says there have been just over 100 tornadoes in the Sacramento region since 1950 — averaging one or two every year.

“Mostly, they do occur in the winter or spring but we do see another uptick in the fall because that’s when our seasons are changing,” Mead said.

Officials haven’t found much damage from Saturday’s tornado.

“The damage we did find in the orchard, it was a very young orchard, so there was no fruit on the trees,” Mead told FOX40. “The trees were literally just bent over.”

Winds reached about 70 mph.

“Folks have said, ‘This is the kind of tornado you can go and play in,’ which we don’t want to encourage because it’s not the tornado itself, it’s the flying debris that can hurt people,” Mead said.

Weather experts warn whenever there’s a tornado sighting, the safest bet is to shelter in your home. Clements plans to follow that advice.

“We don’t want anybody to get hurt,” he said. “Whether they’re traveling by or our own family.”