Yolo County Sheriff Responds to Video Showing Homeless Man Being Dropped Off in Sacramento

YOLO COUNTY — The Yolo County sheriff responded to a letter sent by Sacramento’s mayor after a video surfaced of a homeless man being dropped off in a McDonald’s parking lot in Sacramento.

“The idea of dropping somebody in another city and not even trying to help them get whatever service or assistance they need and then to drop them off at McDonald’s just does not seem right to me,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg in response to the video.

Mayor Steinberg quickly sought answers about Wednesday’s incident from Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez and the county’s board of supervisors.

On Monday, FOX40 obtained a letter addressed to Steinberg written by Sheriff Lopez. In it, Lopez says his deputies were patrolling the rural area when they encountered the man, who asked them for a ride to Sacramento.

Lopez states the interaction between the deputies and the man lasted 34 minutes.

“It should be noted the deputies spent thirty-four minutes with this individual and did not make any decisions hastily,” the sheriff wrote.

Audio and video evidence will not be released per the sheriff’s office protocol, according to Lopez. Instead, he invited the Sacramento police chief to review the evidence.

“It is important you understand that during the evening of September 25, 2019, the deputies acted in a manner consistent with my expectations, in that this individual was treated with dignity, respect and his requests were honored,” Lopez wrote.

He completed the letter saying the sheriff’s office is working with the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency to go over the incident, as well as additional “practices related to homelessness.”

See the sheriff’s letter in full below: