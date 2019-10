Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The California Capital Airshow begins this weekend and Karma talks with the airshow's Director of Operations Angela Terry about the Blues and Brew event to launch the festivities.

The event will showcase 14 different breweries from around the Sacramento area and guests can meet the performing pilots and enjoy live music.

BLUES & BREWS EVENT

Friday, October 4, 2019

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Mather Jet Center Hangar 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video