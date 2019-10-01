Deputies Searching for Shooting Scene Near Walerga, Roseville Roads

Posted 6:13 AM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12AM, October 1, 2019

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in the area of Springhaven Circle, near Walerga  and Roseville roads.

At this time, Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies know who the shooting victim is but do not know where the man was shot.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, deputies got a call about a man who had been shot in the upper body but they said the victim did not reveal specific details about where the shooting happened.

He was alert and talking when he was transported to an area hospital.

Stay with FOX40 for updates. 

 

