Giuliani Retains a Lawyer in Face of Subpoena

Posted 12:42 PM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:41PM, October 1, 2019

WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, has retained a lawyer.

Jon Sale, an assistant special prosecutor in Watergate, confirmed on Tuesday that he has been brought on by Giuliani, who received a congressional subpoena on Monday.

Giuliani is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and was instrumental in his efforts to stymie special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

He also is at the center of Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden.

Those efforts have prompted House Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry against Trump. They issued a subpoena Monday for documents related to Giuliani’s dealings with Ukraine.

