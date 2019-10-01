Making Pumpkin Pie with Sinful Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall is here and that means the delicious smell of pumpkin treats is filling the air. The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival is this weekend and Simone talked in studio with Mariel Black, the owner of Sinful Treats. This is their 10th year making pumpkin pies and cookies for the event.

Mariel and her mom showed Simone the recipe for making their signature pumpkin pie and our morning crew got a chance to taste test.

Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival

Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6.

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Both days)

Elk Grove Park

Sinful Treats, Inc.

(888) 994-6385

www.SinfulTreats.net