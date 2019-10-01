‘Married a Monster’: Citrus Heights Man Gets 15 Years to Life for Wife’s Murder

PLACER COUNTY — A Citrus Heights man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of his wife, whose skeletal remains were found by hikers in Placer County.

In the Placer County courtroom Tuesday were Trang Tran’s parents, who had traveled from Vietnam to watch 30-year-old Michael Abeyta be sentenced for their daughter’s 2017 murder.

The Placer County District Attorney says Abeyta pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in July.

Tran met Abeyta at Central Florida University after she came to the U.S. from Vietnam. The district attorney reports Tran became pregnant and they soon married.

However, Tran had a miscarriage, which is when the DA says their marriage “deteriorated.”

“It is beyond tragic that this young woman came to our country for an education, and fell in love and married a monster who rather than divorce her, decided to kill her and dump her body to decay in the woods,” stated Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeff Wilson.

On Jan. 27, 2018, Tran’s remains were found scattered in an area of thick underbrush just a few hundred feet north of Foresthill Road. It was later discovered she had died on Oct. 11, 2017.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 10, 2017, an off-duty officer reported seeing Abeyta pushing a car off a steep embankment in the area where hikers found Tran’s remains. Detectives later found the car at a tow yard. Inside was Tran’s passport.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Wilson said during Tran’s disappearance, Abeyta showed no signs of worry or concern. Instead, while loved ones searched for her, he was “having sex, doing drugs, and partying.”

Abeyta was arrested on Feb. 1, 2018.