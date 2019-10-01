One-Year Countdown Begins for Californians to Get REAL ID

SACRAMENTO — Californians have only one more year to get their REAL ID before they won’t be able to fly within the U.S.

The California DMV sent out a reminder this morning that beginning on October 1, 2020, Californians will need a REAL ID driver license or identification card to pass through security checkpoints at airports, military bases and other secure federal buildings. The current California driver license and identification card will not be accepted.

For those who do not have a REAL ID, they will need another federally-approved document to pass through security, such as a valid passport, military ID or Global Entry Card, according to the DMV statement.

To get your REAL ID, you must visit a DMV office and bring the following:

One proof of Identity – Original or Certified

(Valid passport, birth certificate, etc.)

(Valid passport, birth certificate, etc.) One proof of Social Security number

(Social Security card or W-2 form showing entire number)

(Social Security card or W-2 form showing entire number) Two different proofs of California Residency showing street address

Paper documents required.

(Utility or cell phone bill, bank statement, mortgage bill, etc.)

The DMV encourages Californians to not wait until their current IDs are up for renewal before applying. For a complete list of acceptable application documents visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov.