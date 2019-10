Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Phil MaGreevy said he never in his wildest dreams imagined taking flight with the Blue Angels.

MaGreevy was joined by two of his Cordova High School ROTC students. They watched from the ground, but they were with him in spirit.

Even after 20 years in the Air Force, MaGreevy said his mind was on his students during the ride of a lifetime.

"As I closed that canopy up because I was really thinking, 'You guys are flying with me in spirit,'" he said.