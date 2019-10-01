Sac RT Launching Fare-Free Transit for Youth Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Today, Sacramento's Regional Transit District is launching its fare-free transit program for youth in the Sacramento area.

The 'Ride Free RT' program offers universal access to bus, light rail and smart ride service all day, every day during service hours.

About 220,000 students, kindergarten through 12th grade, are eligible. This includes home-schooled students, foster and homeless youth.

The program was designed to help students have access to transportation so they can attend after school programs, internships and jobs.

A news conference for the program will be held at McClatchy High School in Sacramento at 10 a.m.