Sac RT Launching Fare-Free Transit for Youth Today

Posted 5:54 AM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50AM, October 1, 2019

SACRAMENTO -- Today, Sacramento's Regional Transit District is launching its fare-free transit program for youth in the Sacramento area.

The 'Ride Free RT' program offers universal access to bus, light rail and smart ride service all day, every day during service hours.

About 220,000 students, kindergarten through 12th grade, are eligible. This includes home-schooled students, foster and homeless youth.

The program was designed to help students have access to transportation so they can attend after school programs, internships and jobs.

A news conference for the program will be held at McClatchy High School in Sacramento at 10 a.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.