Sacramento Homeowner Says Man was Caught on Camera Tampering with Surveillance System During Open House

SACRAMENTO -- A homeowner in Sacramento said a man tried to disable a home surveillance system during a recent open house, and a realtor told her the same thing happened at another open house days earlier.

“This man came in with a woman and they both had their heads down,” the homeowner, who did not want to be identified publicly, told FOX40.

Surveillance video shows the man tampering with the system’s batteries.

“He opened it and he replaced all the batteries upside down,” the homeowner said.

But soon he realizes he’s on camera,so he unplugs it.

“He decided to put the camera on the floor, he turned it around and then he went back, and he unplugged one of my cam systems from the back,” the woman said.

She doesn’t believe this is his first time. She shared the video on several Facebook neighborhood watch groups.

“Someone recognized him from a previous open house,” she said. “She felt that he had been casing her home.”

She doesn’t know for sure what his end goal was, but worries he’s attending open houses in order to find weaknesses so he can come back and break in.

“I understand that that’s what these people do, you know? Leave a door unlocked or something but I don’t believe he’ll be back to our house because we caught him on camera,” she said.

The homeowner said there were signs in front of the home telling everyone who entered they would be on camera while inside. She said she believes he just didn’t see those signs.