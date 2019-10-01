Tips for Introducing Your Pet to a New Baby

Martina and her dog Buster are hanging out with veterinarian Dr. Jyl learning the proper ways to introduce a pet to a new baby.
Tips for Keeping Your Pet Comfortable:
- Get your pet used to baby’s scent. Dogs are very conscious of new scents, be it from another animal or person in the house, and with a newborn around, there will certainly be a lot of changes in the air.
- Spread the love. As soon as you begin feeding or rocking baby, invite your pet to share in the attention. While tending to your baby with one hand, pat your pet with the other.
- Reserve private time for pet. Following a similar recipe for sibling rivalry, try to spend some one-on-one play time with your dog, or have another family member do it.
- Pet-proof your home. While it’s unusual for a dog to attack an infant, it’s still wise not to take any chances. You certainly don’t want to leave your pet and baby unsupervised.