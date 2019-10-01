Woman Brings Toddler Along During Hit-and-Run, Carjacking and Crash in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY — A woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of bringing a toddler with her to carjack someone after leaving the scene of a crash in Sutter County.

Around 8:45 a.m., Sutter County deputies were called to Lincoln Road and South Walton Avenue in Yuba City for a crash.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies later learned a woman had gotten out of one of the crashed vehicles with a toddler before stealing another vehicle nearby.

Witnesses followed the woman as she drove recklessly down South Township Road, according to the sheriff’s office. She lost control and crashed at O’Banion Road.

The young boy in the vehicle was uninjured and turned over to Child Protective Services.

Deputies identified the woman as 29-year-old Bianca Elizabeth Dumbazu, who was medically cleared at a local hospital and booked into the Sutter County Jail. She faces charges for child endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while under the influence and felony hit-and-run.