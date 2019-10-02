3 Charged with Providing Drugs that Killed Rapper Mac Miller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him.

A grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday in Los Angeles accuses the men of conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller’s death in September 2018.

Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis were previously charged with drug-related offenses. Wednesday’s charges add the allegation that their drugs led to Miller’s death.

All have been arrested in recent weeks and remain in custody. Attorneys for Pettit and Walter have been sent emails seeking their response. It’s unclear whether Reavis has a lawyer.

The 26-year-old Miller died of an accidental overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl, along with cocaine and alcohol.