Domestic Violence Awareness Month: 100 Men Rally Event Preview

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Traditionally, domestic violence has been viewed as a women's issue. But, that's not the case.

Kayte Hunter with the Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center is in the studio to discuss a campaign shining a light on the epidemic in our community.

The Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center is the only one-stop center in Sacramento County for victims of domestic violence. As well as: sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking, human trafficking, elder abuse and child abuse.

In the three years they have been open, they have served over 6,000 victims.

Domestic Violence is not a socioeconomic issue. It is not a racial issue. It is definitely not a women’s issue. Domestic Violence is a community-wide issue that affects everyone no matter your gender, race, or socioeconomic status.

The 100 Men Campaign invites men in the Sacramento community to stand with the Family Justice Center against Domestic Violence. Through greater awareness of this issue and by advocating for violence prevention at the community level, men from all walks of life are becoming part of the solution in ending what has become one of the most significant social issues in our community.

3rd Annual 100 Men Campaign

Thursday, October 3

12 p.m.

Memorial Auditorium Steps

