Elementary School in Antelope Cancels Halloween Celebrations

ANTELOPE -- When it comes to seasonal decorations, one house in an Antelope neighborhood stands out from the rest.

“So, I’m known, actually, in the whole neighborhood as the light lady,” resident Peggy Menchaca told FOX40.

Her neighbors also share the same spirit when it comes to decorating. However, up the street at North Country Elementary, there will be no Halloween celebrations this year.

“I was going to have a costume and come like usual,” said sixth-grader Noah.

Now, in his last chance before going to a different school, Noah won’t be able to dress up with his friends like he has in past years.

“Makes me feel really sad,” Noah said.

On Tuesday, students of the kindergarten through sixth-grade elementary school were sent home with a letter from the principal. Halloween parties, a Halloween parade and dressing up were canceled for all staff and students.

“Oh, I got pissed is the only way to say it,” Jesycca Stone told FOX40.

Stone, who has five children currently attending North Country, said the news hit her children hard.

“My kids look forward to the activities at school, even if they are holiday activities, they look forward to it," Stone said. "It’s one of the biggest things that they look forward to besides going to school and learning.”

In the letter, the principal states the change of plans is being done “in order to ensure what is best for all our students ... ." The note continues on to say, “ ... We are working to increase student learner outcomes and reduce absenteeism."

“It’s sad,” Menchaca said.

Menchaca said her daughter loved celebrating Halloween when she was at North Country Elementary. She said now, students and other parents will no longer get to experience those memories.

“For the excitement of the children, all happy to dress up and participate in the pictures and the decorations and stuff. It’s sad that it’s not going to happen anymore,” she said.

FOX40 contacted the school’s principal to get a better understanding of the celebration cancellation but there was no response.