Modesto Police Released Video Showing Morning of Attempted Carjackings, Shooting

MODESTO -- Modesto investigators released surveillance footage Wednesday of two men involved in two back-to-back attempted carjackings and a shooting that landed a victim in the hospital.

Around 4 a.m. Aug. 17, two men tried to take a vehicle in the McDonald's drive-thru on Prescott Road, according to the Modesto Police Department. The victim was able to drive away and call 911.

While officers were headed to the McDonald's, police say the men tried to carjack another driver nearby. As the driver tried to get away, one of the men shot at the vehicle, hitting a 26-year-old man.

He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Video released Wednesday shows the two men at 4 a.m. running away from the drive-thru. They are both wearing hooded sweatshirts and one of the men is in dark-colored shorts while the other is in dark-colored pants.

The men jump into a dark-colored pickup truck, which appears to already have a driver behind the wheel.