Police Search for Gunman after 10-Year-Old Girl Hit by Stray Bullet

STOCKTON -- Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after a 10-year-old girl playing in her backyard was struck by a stray bullet.

The Stockton Police Department says the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon, in broad daylight, on Clay Street near Sutter Street.

Her older brother declined to speak to FOX40 on camera, but said his sister is being brave despite being shot in the shoulder. She may have to undergo surgery.

"She was just in her backyard, playing, doing what 10-year-old little girls do, and, unfortunately, a bullet traveled through the house and struck her," Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva said. "The action of the suspect was very bold and brazen yesterday. I mean, it was during daytime hours out in a residential neighborhood."

Silva says a drive-by gunman unleashed a barrage of bullets and damaged two homes in the neighborhood.

"We don’t know who he was targeting, we don’t know why several of those homes were hit by gunfire," Silva said.

Jamie Guerrero, who lives a few blocks away, says the violence hits close to home. His sister, Kelly, was killed by her boyfriend in 2013. In his grief, Guerrero made it his mission to help families affected by senseless violence through his organization, Kelly's Angels.

“Tutoring, we help with mentoring," Guerrero said. "We also help with doing extracurricular activities."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.