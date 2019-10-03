2 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting in Richmond

Posted 5:51 PM, October 3, 2019

RICHMOND (AP) — Police say two men were fatally shot and a third person was wounded in a shooting in a residential area in Richmond.

The Mercury News of San Jose reports that the surviving victim was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after police responded to reports of gunfire just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

All three victims were identified as males. Their ages and other details were not immediately released.

Richmond police said an initial investigation indicated the shooting could be gang-related.

It was not immediately known if any arrests had been made.

This story is developing.

