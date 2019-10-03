6 Mistakes to Avoid if Your Home Is Damaged in a Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio with HomeRepair.com CEO Tony Silva learning what NOT to do if your home is damaged by a storm.

During the past five years, claims related to wind and hail damage on a national basis accounted for almost 40% of all insured losses, averaging approximately $15 billion annually; and growing each year. These days, storms can hit anywhere, any time.

1. Not having your home inspected by a storm expert

2. Not filing a claim with your insurer if you have damage

3. Not having a storm specialist meet with your insurance adjuster

4. Going it alone and trying to make money off the insurance

5. Committing fraud by trying to avoid deductibles, or damaging your house

6. Not doing the repairs