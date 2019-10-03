990 Kaiser Permanente Members Notified after Data Breach

Kaiser Permanente says nearly 1,000 members may have been impacted by a data breach.

For around 13 hours on Aug. 19, an unauthorized person was able to access a Sacramento provider’s email account that contained personal and medical information belonging to 990 members, according to Northern California Regional Compliance Director, Privacy and Security Officer Angela Anderson.

“We do not have evidence that any information was viewed, used or copied,” Anderson stated in a release sent to FOX40 on Thursday.

The information involved in the breach included names and medical record numbers. For some people, the unidentified person may have been able to access information such as medical histories, benefit information, provider comments and insurance coverage statuses.

Anderson reports that information did not include members’ social security numbers or financial information.

An investigation was launched and the provider’s email password was changed, according to Anderson. Letters were mailed to the 990 members on Sept. 27.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity on their account should contact Kaiser.