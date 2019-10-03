Adopt a Pet: Marvin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is outside with Ryan Hinderman from Front Street Animal Shelter getting to know Marvin, a 3-year-old pit bull terrier in need of a home.

MARVIN - ID#A588946

My name is Marvin and I am a neutered male, brown and white Pit Bull Terrier.

The shelter staff think I am about 3 years old.

I have been at the shelter since Aug 14, 2019.

Overall Marvin is a calm dude, He is a little fearful in new situations so we suggest a slow introduction to new people and things in his new home. He can become very interested in movement so we suggest no small animals in his new home. He should also not go to a home with children under six due to his timid nature