Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What’s New with Breast Cancer Screening

Posted 9:11 AM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:10AM, October 3, 2019

Did you know that fear of discomfort is the top reason women avoid getting their mammograms? Pedro and Simone are talking to Grammy winner and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow and leading OB/GYN and women’s health expert Dr. Jessica Shepherd about breast cancer awareness.

