California Capital Airshow Set for Take Off This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karma is at Mather Airport giving us a glimpse behind the scenes as the California Capital Airshow prepares to take off this Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to high-flying entertainment, the airshow provides educational opportunities and scholarships to local area students. Karma spoke with one of the scholarship recipients, 17-year-old Michelle Hanson.

Retired Colonel and California California Airshow Board Member Bob Martinelli also stopped by to give Karma a sneak-peek of the Mather Museum historical exhibits that will be featured at the show.

Karma also chatted with Team Oracle Pilot Sean D. Tucker about the historic plane he will fly to sky dance at the show and why he keeps coming back.