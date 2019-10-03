City Officials Showcase South Sacramento Neighborhood to Business Developers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- City officials, including District 8 City Council Member Larry Carr, led business leaders and developers on a tour of South Sacramento Thursday to highlight new business opportunities.

The idea was to give them a first-hand look at available properties and community assets that can build a customer base for businesses.

Along for the ride were city staff members to answer questions about zoning, infrastructure and planned community improvements.

Within District 8, there are around 80 acres of empty lots in the Meadowview area and the section of the city surrounding Cosumnes River College.

The tour emphasized housing development because of the current housing crisis in the city.

"If they have a project, regardless of zoning, the city is open for business and we're looking for developers to work with to build housing," Carr said.

Developers were encouraged to see that the city is taking the initiative in encouraging new business in an area that some view as depressed and a safety concern.

The Phoenix Hospitality Group operates hotels and other businesses in the neighborhood and is building a hotel in South Sacramento.

"That gives us enough confidence that we are building in the right place and our investment and our money is going in the right location," said Amit Prakash of the Phoenix Hospitality Group.

City officials are hoping other investors and developers will feel the same way.