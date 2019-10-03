Football With The Record, October 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio with The Record’s Nick Woodard talking about high school football. Lincoln (5-0) at Lodi (4-1): The Tri-City Athletic League begins with a matchup of squads coming off great pre-league runs.

Lincoln’s youthful offense, powered by freshman quarterback Kenyon Nelson (six passing touchdowns, two rushing) and sophomore Jonah Coleman (14 rushing TD’s) has been matched only by a defense that’s already posted three shutout victories.

Lodi has had a similar start. The Flames won their first two games by shutout, and also have a strong tandem in senior QB Logan Stout and running back Christian Zamora.

Edison (4-1) at Stagg (3-2): The Vikings have won two straight heading into the San Joaquin Athletic Association opener, with sophomore running back (997 all purpose yards, 16 touchdowns) and senior quarterback Treyvon Brekenridge (1,038 passing yards, 12 scores) leading the charge.

The Delta Kings have won two of three, and have the section’s leading tackler of defense in senior Jabarii Pharms.

Midseason highlights: Halfway through prep football’s regular season, a number of area athletes are ranked among the best in the section.

· Millennium’s Caden Duke (1,706 passing yards) leads the section in passing yards and TD’s. Kimball’s Nicholas Coronado is third.

· Brookside Christian’s Michael Knight leads the section in rushing, with Sierra’s Kimoni Stanley in second, Lincoln’s Jonah Coleman in fourth and Tokay’s Joseph Filippini in fifth.

· St. Mary’s Jadyn Marshall is second in receiving, and Millennium’s Josh Marlin is fourth.

· In addition to Pharms, Linden’s Tyler Rathjen was second in the section with five interceptions.