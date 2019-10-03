Man Killed Walking on I-80 in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A 40-year-old man was struck and killed on I-80 early this morning in Roseville, according to CHP officials.

CHP said the man was walking southbound on the westbound traffic lanes of I-80 near Douglas Boulevard at around 12:45 a.m. Officials say the driver of a Toyota Camry, traveling about 65 miles per hour in the number-three lane, saw the man and tried to stop but was unable to avoid hitting him.

According to the report, the force of the crash launched the victim into the number-two lane. The driver of a Ford F-150 truck, traveling at the same speed behind the Camry, tried to avoid the sudden stop in traffic and swerved into the number-two lane, striking the victim. CHP said both drivers immediately stopped and waited for help. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CHP, the man has been identified as a San Luis Obispo resident and his identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. CHP said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.