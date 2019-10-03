Meet Napa!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEAM Bradshaw presents:

Small Town, Big Hearts benefiting the animals of the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter!

Please join us on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Safetyville USA for a fun family-friendly event filled with bites, brews, and cars! Make sure your kids stop by the face painting, snow cone, make & take craft booths.

More info:

Small Town, Big Hearts

Saturday, October 5th

4pm - 7pm

Safetyville Usa

3909 Bradshaw Rd

Sacramento

(916) 876-Pets

BradshawShelter.net

To adopt this dog:

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

3839 Bradshaw Road

(916) 368-7387

BradshawShelter.net

Facebook: @BradshawAnimalShelter

Twitter: @BradshawShelter

Instagram: @BradshawShelter