Meet Napa!

TEAM Bradshaw presents:
Small Town, Big Hearts benefiting the animals of the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter!
Please join us on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Safetyville USA for a fun family-friendly event filled with bites, brews, and cars! Make sure your kids stop by the face painting, snow cone, make & take craft booths.
More info:
Small Town, Big Hearts
Saturday, October 5th
4pm - 7pm
Safetyville Usa
3909 Bradshaw Rd
Sacramento
(916) 876-Pets
BradshawShelter.net
To adopt this dog:
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
3839 Bradshaw Road
(916) 368-7387
BradshawShelter.net
Facebook: @BradshawAnimalShelter
Twitter: @BradshawShelter
Instagram: @BradshawShelter