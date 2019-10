VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Fire Protection District reported a fatal work-related accident Thursday night after someone fell out of a tree.

The Vacaville Fire Protection District says the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pleasants Valley Road.

First responders administered CPR but were unable to save the unidentified person.

FOX40 has reached out to a local law enforcement agency for more information about what led up to the deadly incident.

This story is developing.