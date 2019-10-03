Roseville Business Brings Back Auto Shop for Local Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- A revitalized auto shop program is underway in Roseville with the help of an established auto care business.

Juniors and seniors in the Roseville Joint Union High School District, as well as those enrolled in Roseville's adult school, are learning the basics of automotive care through the inaugural auto shop program held in conjunction with BMR Napa AutoCare.

“It's neat to see the kids and the excitement on turning wrenches and being part of this,” said Bill McAnally, the owner of BMR Napa AutoCare. “It gives me hope for the two shops that I own in being able to find, you know, the workforce for it.”

That's exactly the goal of the program.

Not many high school auto shop programs even exist anymore. So the students are given the basics, first in the classroom then in the shop.

“There's more and more cars on the road all the time, and so there is just a ton of jobs out there,” said automotive instructor Mitch Crowden.

“We've learned so many things, like suspension, brakes, engines. Just a whole wide spectrum of things,” said Woodcreek High School student Connaire Freeman.

The program hinges largely on the community effort between RJUHSD and BMR Napa AutoCare, which not only provides space for the future mechanics but has also donated all the tools and equipment through its National Automotive Parts Association sponsorship.

“I was blown away for the things they wanted to offer,” said Adelante High School student Alex Knutson. “So, it was just an amazing opportunity and I was so thankful that I got it. And I am having just such a fantastic time in here.”

“It's a great opportunity for these kids and it's a great opportunity for me, as a local business owner, to help educate our future workforce,” McAnally told FOX40.

For more information on the program, there will be an open house at BMR on Nov. 7.