Go
Search
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
74°
74°
Low
46°
High
77°
Fri
50°
77°
Sat
51°
83°
Sun
53°
87°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Sporty40
Posted 1:57 PM, October 3, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:46PM, October 3, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pocket
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Patterson Parent Says Daughter Was Shown Pornographic Images in Classroom
Toddler Dies after Mom Allegedly Left Her in Car with Heat On and Went Drinking
Native American Family’s Priceless Heirlooms Stolen in Sacramento
Official: Man Jumps to His Death at Grand Canyon Skywalk
Latest News
A Texas Cheerleader Jumped Off a Homecoming Float to Save a Choking Boy
Newsom Signs Law Overhauling Charter Schools
Loomis Eggplant Festival
Aflac Childhood Cancer Campaign
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!
Studio40 LIVE
Repurposing Items into Home Decor
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
If We Were Old
Positively Stockton
Studio40 LIVE
Studio209 Visits Studio40
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.