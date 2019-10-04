Grab Your Pals and Confidants! Target Has ‘The Golden Girls’ Costumes

Posted 7:43 AM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:42AM, October 4, 2019

Target has added The Golden Girls costumes for Halloween.

You can be Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan) or Sophia (Estelle Getty).

The adult costumes come with the dress and accessories. The wigs are sold separately.

Good luck finding them, though, they are currently sold out at target.com.

