Man Arrested after Jumping Out of Moving Van to Flee, Police say

MARYSVILLE — Marysville police officers were involved in a short pursuit Friday around 1:30 p.m. after a man fled the scene of a car accident.

According to police, when they arrived the victim pointed out the other vehicle involved which was fleeing the scene.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Henry Ramus, got out of the green van as it was still moving toward 10th and I Street, and it collided with another vehicle.

Police say Ramus began to jump through backyards attempting to escape.

A K-9 apprehended Ramus on 9th and I Street because Ramus wasn’t listening to the officers’ commands.

He was then taken into custody without any further incidents.

Police say they later found a loaded gun in the van Ramus was driving.

After he was cleared from the hospital, Ramus was booked for felony evading, vandalism, hit and run, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and being a felon in possession of a firearm.