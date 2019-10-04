Re-Entry Fair at Mather Field Helps Parolees Acquire Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A re-entry fair at Mather Field had about 300 parolees and probationers attend making it one of the largest re-entry events in the area.

The fair was created to get information and skills to those looking to re-establish themselves in society after being released from prison or jail.

About 70 vendors were on hand to provide a variety of services from getting a driver’s license to getting childcare or job training. Employers known as felon friendly were also present.

The event is sponsored by the Sacramento County Office of Education and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Adult Parole Division.

“In fact, they find that they get some of the most loyal employees,” head of the SCOE’s Re-Entry program Marc Nigel said.

Attendees felt comfortable in an atmosphere where there were others like them struggling to change their lives and being surrounded by service people who are non-judgmental.

“I’ve never seen a group of people come together like this already knowing and expecting what our backgrounds look like and still be willing to help,” attendee Jessica James said.

The one-day fair is one of the areas largest for former inmates.

Re-Entry programs are available through the SCOE for those who are looking for support services.