Ride the Parkway Preview

Simone is outside with committee member Ryan Drury and American River Parkway Foundation board member Scott Wolcott getting the details on this weekend's ride.

Over 400 riders will enjoy the beautiful views of the American River Parkway as they ride along the paved Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail. The fun doesn’t stop at the end of the ride! There will be a party with good food, beer, and music – all of which are included in the registration. Proceeds from Ride the Parkway benefit the ARPF's programs that remove trash and debris, maintain the multi-use dirt trail, restore habitat, and conserve the Parkway for our community to continue to enjoy.

Ride the Parkway

Sunday, October 6

Approx. 7 a.m.

William B. Pond Park