Service Corps Begin Year of Service Aiding Stockton Students

STOCKTON -- Friday kicked off a year of service for members sworn into the Stockton Service Corps.

Members of all ages and backgrounds say they’re dedicated to helping Stockton students succeed.

“The perfect way to give back because education is so important and vital,” Corps member Sabra Wydemon told FOX40.

For the next year, members are committed to providing tutoring and mentorships to students and families. It’s a first of its kind partnership between California volunteers, Stockton Unified School District and the city.

“When you serve, you have no idea the impact you’re making,” Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said. “By serving, you’re unlocking that potential for the future. I think that’s what makes service so great.”

Over the next six years, California volunteers will invest $12 million into the service initiative aimed at helping Stockton students graduate and be career or college ready.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and this is how we bring the village in to help with the troubled youth,” Wydemon said.