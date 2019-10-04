‘Spookomotive’ Train Rides in Old Sacramento

Posted 11:45 AM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, October 4, 2019

All aboard the "Spookomotive" train! The haunted locomotive is back at the Railroad Museum. Gary Gelfand is out in Old Sacramento getting the details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.