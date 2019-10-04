Yuba City Neighborhood Rallies Against Sign Calling Neighbors Racist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- A Yuba City neighborhood is outraged after a sign was posted across from a home that’s for sale.

The sign reads, “Praise god at least a few racist Arab/Indian are leaving the neighborhood”.

It has since been removed, but many in the neighborhood are rallying together to show support for the family who is selling their home.

Many in the Yuba City community came together to say this is not a message they support.

They are also wondering why the sign was posted outside. Considering, he has never met the family who is moving.

Realtor Sherry, who didn’t want her last name used, oversees the listing in a northern Yuba City neighborhood. She says her clients, a family of two doctors and their kids, wanted to sell the home to move into a bigger house.

Soon after the for-sale sign went up, so did the sign across the street.

Another realtor, Charlotte Reese, also lives in the neighborhood.

Reese made a sign welcoming all to the neighborhood, and saying, “we are sad to see our sweet neighbors go”.

Neighbor Andrew Smeck says everyone is here: Sikhs, Muslims and Hispanics.

“I don’t approve of his comments,” Smeck said.

FOX40 tried speaking to the man, but no one answer the door.

According to neighbors, he’s had some issues with police in the past week.

“Monday, there were just four cop cars, I believe. And then the other day, there were three,” Smeck said.

People in the neighborhood say they’ve had little to no contact with the man. It’s unclear why he was calling his neighbors racist.