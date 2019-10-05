Body of Missing Swimmer Found in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a 24-year-old swimmer who disappeared in the rough waters off San Francisco.

A Coast Guard crew recovered the body of a woman matching the description of the missing swimmer Saturday morning.

They had been searching on boats, a helicopter and onshore for the young woman after her friends called 911 Friday night. They said they lost sight of her after she went for a swim off Mile Rock Beach.

The rocky beach is a popular stop for hikers exploring scenic Land’s End, but officials said rough currents make it a dangerous place for swimming.

The woman’s name was not released. An autopsy will be conducted by the Marin County coroner’s office.

