Couple Surprised When Their Wedding Venue Temporarily Closes

PATTERSON — From booking the venue to sending out invitations, one couple thought they had everything planned until they learned their wedding venue would be closing.

The groom says they were caught off guard.

Chad Cabral and his fiancé were planning their dream wedding when they stumbled onto a place, they thought would be the perfect venue.

“We decided to take a drive and we ended up at Diablo Grande in Patterson,” Cabral said. “My fiancé fell in love with it.”

Cabral put down a $1,500 deposit a few months ago, and he found out the venue was closing in September.

Cabral says he contacted the general manager at the club as soon as he found out.

“He asked me if I got the email, and I told him no,” Cabral said. “He said he was resending it for me and he would check as to why I didn’t receive it, but he had no more information for me.”

Cabral says he and his fiancé are forced to look for another place to host their wedding.

“So, I know there’s other people, other than us, who have put deposits down, spent a lot of money looking forward to this venue and we’re not getting any response,” Cabral said.

Cabral says they’ll also have to spend more money to replace invitations and save the dates.

All the while, he is hoping to get his deposit back, so he and his fiancé can start making plans for their big day.

FOX40 tried contacting the general manager, but the manager has yet to respond.